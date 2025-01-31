NDTV Profit to provide real-time coverage of Union Budget 2025-26

NDTV Profit will provide real-time coverage of Union Budget 2025-26, featuring expert analysis, industry reactions, and insights on tax reforms, sector shifts, and the global economy. NDTV Profit began its budget coverage with the "Investors’ Guide" event on January 25, featuring Ramesh Damani and other market experts. The Union Budget Special will air on February 1, starting at 7 a.m., offering insights for investors.

Advertisment

The coverage will focus on Taxation & Policy shifts, key sectors, startups, and what the budget means for Gen Z. It will also feature live coverage from CII and FICCI, with industry leaders reacting to the budget provisions.

NDTV Profit’s power packed line up of experts on the budget day include:

Raamdeo Agarwal, chairman and co-founder, Motilal Oswal

Vijay Kedia, ace investor

Sanjeev Puri, chairman and MD ITC; president CII

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, president, FICCI and vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Manager

Rashesh Shah, chairman, Edelweiss Group

Pranav Sayta, national leader international tax and transaction services, EY India

Prashant Khemka, founder, WhiteOak Capital Group

Nilesh Shah, founder, Envision Capital

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Niraj Shah and Tamanna Inamdar will helm the all-day coverage, which will be supported by NDTV Profit’s anchors, ground reporters and its robust research team.

With a 360-degree presence across TV, mobile app, website and YouTube channel, NDTV Profit ensures that audiences can access budget insights anytime, anywhere.