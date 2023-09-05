NDTV Rajasthan launches on September 5, 2023

The regional channel and website brings NDTV’s legacy of trust to the ‘land of kings,’ the largest state by area in India.
NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV’s second regional channel, launches on 5th September 2023.
The regional channel and our website brings NDTV’s legacy of trust to the ‘land of kings,’ the largest state by area in India.
NDTV will bring its 35 years of journalism to the state, promising to go beyond politics. Our focus on ground reports will give the public that much needed voice.
Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s executive director and editor-in-chief, reiterated the company’s commitment to journalism of trust. “Our decision to go regional stems from our desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in Rajasthan. Our reporters and stringers will ensure no region, city or village feels alienated from the capital.”
Adding to the sentiment, Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV’s executive director added, “The launch of NDTV Rajasthan comes at a time when news has increasingly become limited to politics and not much else. We want to change this and ensure every citizen of Rajasthan feels that their voice matters.”