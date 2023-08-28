NDTV Rajasthan to launch on September 5

NDTV Rajasthan will be the network's second regional channel after it launched NDTV Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh on August 21.
NDTV is set to launch its new regional channel for Rajasthan on September 5, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"In furtherance to our disclosure dated August 17, 2023, we wish to inform you that the Company shall launch its new channel namely NDTV Rajasthan on September 5, 2023," the note said.
NDTV Rajasthan will be the network's second regional channel after it launched NDTV Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh on August 21. Earlier this month the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting permitted the company to launch four new regional channels- 'NDTV Rajasthan', 'NDTV Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh', 'NDTV Gujarati' and 'NDTV Marathi'.
NDTV, owned by AMG Media Networks, an Adani Group Company, had sought permission from the Ministry to launch nine regional channels in May. These new channel launches are planned with the upcoming state elections and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in mind, as news channels are expecting an increased viewership.