NDTV reports 14% Q2 growth, strengthens programming and business structure

It’s been a decisive quarter for NDTV — one where newsroom rigor met digital reinvention. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹15.8 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) increase over the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹104.4 crore, reflecting NDTV’s growing strength across both broadcast and digital segments.

This marks the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth for NDTV under the Adani Group, underscoring a strategy that blends editorial depth with digital-first scalability.

Digital leads the surge

If television remains NDTV’s legacy pillar, digital is fast becoming its growth engine. The company’s digital vertical, which includes NDTV.com, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit, reported a 46% YoY jump in revenue, accounting for a significant share of the total topline.

The growth was driven by expanded video reach, better audience monetization, and new brand integrations. NDTV.com continues to be among India’s top three English news sites by traffic, with a strong footprint across YouTube and short-format news platforms.

“Digital is not just an extension of NDTV — it’s now a parallel newsroom that drives both influence and innovation,” said a senior executive familiar with the company’s strategy.

Television holds steady amid election buzz

NDTV’s television network — including NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit — held its ground in a competitive broadcast landscape. The quarter coincided with India’s Lok Sabha election coverage, giving NDTV a notable edge in both reach and engagement.

Election programming such as The Big Picture, Counting Day Special, and Your Voice 2024 drove viewership spikes of up to 25%, according to internal data. NDTV India and NDTV 24x7 were among the top 5 channels in their categories during the election week.

On the business side, advertising revenues saw a steady quarter-on-quarter growth of 8%, supported by government and FMCG categories. Subscription revenues remained stable, reflecting consistent audience retention in key metros and Tier-1 markets.

Cost discipline boosts profit margins

While revenue growth was encouraging, NDTV’s bottom-line improvement was equally driven by cost optimization and operational efficiency. The company’s EBITDA margin improved by nearly 200 basis points, aided by better ad yield management, technology automation in production, and consolidated backend operations.

Employee and content expenses remained well-controlled, even as NDTV expanded its editorial coverage and digital product portfolio. The result — a net profit of ₹15.8 crore, compared to ₹11.3 crore in Q2 FY25.

Strategic focus: integration and innovation

The quarter also saw NDTV double down on its digital transformation roadmap. Post the acquisition by the Adani Group, NDTV’s integration with AMG Media Network has opened access to advanced analytics, programmatic ad infrastructure, and content distribution partnerships.

The network launched new initiatives such as NDTV Profit’s market explainers, revamped mobile experiences, and AI-led newsroom tools for real-time trend tracking and content repurposing. The aim, insiders say, is to make NDTV’s digital arm “as agile as any new-age news startup — but with legacy credibility.”

Editorial excellence meets tech edge

While most legacy broadcasters are struggling to retain digital relevance, NDTV’s hybrid strategy seems to be paying off. Its focus on trust-based journalism, balanced with data-backed engagement, has helped it attract a younger, mobile-first audience.

The brand’s foray into interactive live news formats and short-form explainers — inspired by its digital-first approach — has broadened its viewer demographics. “We’re not just reporting the news; we’re making it more discoverable, shareable, and contextual,” said an NDTV spokesperson.

The road ahead

With a strong festive quarter ahead and continued traction from election analysis, NDTV is looking to maintain its growth trajectory in FY26. The network plans to expand its regional footprint, introduce AI-assisted content automation, and strengthen its video-first monetization strategy.

Analysts note that NDTV’s ability to balance editorial integrity with digital monetization could serve as a blueprint for legacy media houses navigating India’s fast-changing content economy.

In an ecosystem where most news networks are chasing clicks, NDTV’s Q2 numbers seem to reflect something subtler — a return on credibility.