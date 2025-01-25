NDTV reports 34% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY25

NDTV, one of India’s most prominent media networks, has announced its results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025. The Company delivered a 34% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, and a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter. The strong revenue performance was driven by increased advertising revenue, and the success of high-profile events and digital initiatives.



During the quarter, NDTV made significant strides in expanding its content offerings and global reach with the launch of NDTV World, a global news platform designed to serve the diverse diaspora around the globe. The platform offers news, in-depth analysis, and programming tailored to global audiences, while bringing an Asian and Indian perspective to international markets. To commemorate this landmark launch, NDTV hosted the NDTV World Summit, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched NDTV World. The international event brought together some of the world’s most influential thought leaders, including Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay, former British Prime Minister Lord David Cameron, legendary investor Mark Mobius, telecom magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal, YouTuber NAS Daily, and many other key global figures.



The quarter also featured high-impact coverage of Maharashtra elections, US elections and several signature NDTV events across the country, including the NDTV Indian of the Year, the NDTV Auto Conclave, Emerging Business Conclave and Real Estate Conclave. These events attracted top political figures, industry leaders, celebrities, and influencers, strengthening NDTV’s position as a major player in the events and content space. A key highlight this quarter was NDTV’s return to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) measurement system after a hiatus of over two and a half years.



With the continued investments in creating new IPs, expanding its global distribution footprint, and scaling its digital and television operations, the Company witnessed an impact on the profit. However, these investments are expected to generate significant returns in future as NDTV continues to build its global presence and diversify its revenue streams.



Looking ahead, Sanjay Pugalia, executive director and editor in chief, NDTV commented, “Q3 was a pivotal quarter for NDTV as we continued to build our global presence with initiatives like the NDTV World Summit and the launch of NDTV World. While short-term profit was impacted by strategic investments, we are confident these efforts will drive substantial growth in the future.”

NDTV also received a record-breaking 38 awards in December at the News Television Awards, 2024 hosted in New Delhi, the highest in the English+Hindi category.