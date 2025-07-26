NDTV reports Rs 70.31 crore loss in quarter ending June 30, 2025

New Delhi Television (NDTV) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs. 70.31 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This marks a 49.4% increase from the Rs. 47.04 crore loss reported in the same quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, NDTV’s marketing, distribution, and promotional expenses rose to Rs. 57.25 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs. 42.18 crore in the same quarter last year. NDTV’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs. 107.65 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from Rs. 93.92 crore in the same period last year.

However, the figure marks a sequential decline from Rs. 127.05 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The consolidated figures reported by NDTV include the financial performance of the parent company, New Delhi Television, along with its subsidiaries — NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide, NDTV Networks, NDTV Labs, and NDTV Media.