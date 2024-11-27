NDTV revamps its branded content unit as NDTV Brand Studio

NDTV has rebranded and revamped its branded content unit as NDTV Brand Studio. NDTV Brand Studio will deliver a comprehensive suite of customised content solutions for brands across various sectors, covering every aspect of the value chain – from content ideation and production to amplification.

The studio's approach is to deliver very focused IPs with complete content solutions specially designed to address or solve for a particular market need.

“As brands navigate an increasingly dynamic, digital-first world, they need partners who can help craft narratives that reach and engage audiences in a meaningful, differentiated way," said Gaurav Dewani, revenue head of NDTV Brand Studio. “With NDTV Brand Studio, we’re thrilled to provide a creative hub where brands can create decisive messaging through NDTV’s journalistic excellence and deliver impactful branded content experiences”.

The studio is led by a team of branded content specialists and experienced journalists with expertise in social campaigns and high-impact initiatives.