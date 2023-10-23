NDTV revenue rises by 37% compared to previous quarter

NDTV Group has delivered a profit after tax of Rs 8.1 crore for broadcasting business.
NDTV's revenue for Q2 2024 has increased by 37% compared to the previous quarter. However, it has decreased by 10% compared to the same quarter last year, the television news network announced in its latest quarterly report.
Despite the muted economic environment with slight bullishness in advertisement spend in Q2, NDTV Group has delivered a profit after Ttax of Rs 8.1 crore for broadcasting business and Rs 5.9 crore for the Group, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Meanwhile, its operating expenses have marginally increased in comparison to last year due to expenses on the launch of the regional channels which are in investment mode. , NDTV launched two regional channels 'NDTV Madhya Pradesh | Chhattisgarh' and 'NDTV Rajasthan' in Q2.
"With its focus of expansion and growth, NDTV expects to launch more regional channels in the near future. Along its fast-paced growth, the objective of NDTV Group to become a Contemporary, Digital-first Media Network for Indian and Global Audiences deriving Respect, Credibility and balanced Impact continues to be the key focus area," the company said in its media release.