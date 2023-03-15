NDTV shares revised share-holding pattern with government: Report

Adani Group took control of NDTV by purchasing a 64.71 percent interest in the business.
The Union Home Ministry has received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting the revised share-holding structure and the proposed new directors of NDTV for security clearance.
Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting, stated in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha that NDTV informed the ministry about a change in its shareholding structure in accordance with Clause 29 of the Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022.
"Furthermore, NDTV has provided this Ministry with the information regarding its proposed new directors. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been notified of the proposed list of new directors and is awaiting their security clearance." Thakur said.