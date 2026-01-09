NDTV to air ‘BMC Power Play’ ahead of Mumbai civic elections

The 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will go to the polls on January 15, 2026. Ahead of the civic elections, NDTV will air a special programme titled BMC Power Play on January 11 from Mumbai.

The programme will focus on the BMC elections and their implications for governance, infrastructure and political leadership in Mumbai. As India’s richest civic body, the BMC plays a central role in shaping everyday life in the city, from urban planning to public services.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “The BMC election is an important event for Mumbai. The mandate that will emerge from it will influence how the city is governed, how it grows, and how its institutions are built. NDTV’s effort with BMC Power Play is to examine the elections with rigor and perspective - with voices that shape public life to help viewers understand what is truly at stake for the city and its people.”

Jitendra Dixit, executive editor, NDTV Marathi, said: “Mumbai’s civic elections are not just about who governs the city, but about how a global metropolis responds to the pressures of growth, infrastructure, equity, and accountability. BMC Power Play is an important platform to bring these issues into sharp public focus and to examine what kind of city Mumbai is becoming.”

The programme will feature political leaders and voices from across parties, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, union minister Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Raut, Shrikant Shinde, Praful Patel, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Amit Thackeray, Milind Deora, Nawab Malik, Vinod Tawde, Arvind Sawant, Shaina NC, Vagesh Saraswat, Sheetal Mhatre, Sana Malik, Sushma Andhare and Surekha Sawalakhe.

In addition to political voices, BMC Power Play will also include perspectives from citizens, civic stakeholders and observers, focusing on governance priorities, accountability and the future direction of Mumbai.