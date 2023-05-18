NDTV to seek permission from I&B to launch 9 news channels

The network will be launching nine news channels in various Indian languages.
News broadcaster NDTV is planning to launch nine news channels in different Indian languages in phases.
This is the first expansion strategy by the network after the acquisition by the Adani Group.
The network will be launching nine news channels in various Indian languages. Currently, the network holds a portfolio of English news channel NDTV 24x7, Hindi news channel NDTV India and the business news channel NDTV Profit.
NDTV will inform the stock exchanges about the launch dates of these channels once approval is obtained from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
"The Board of Directors of New Delhi Television Limited ("the Company"), at its meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2023, has approved a proposal to seek the permission of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the launch of nine (9) news channels in different Indian languages in phases," NDTV said in the regulatory filing.
The company added that it will inform the stock exchanges of the launch date of the said channels upon receipt of approval from the MIB.
Apart from English and Hindi, the other key language markets for TV news broadcasters are Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Within Hindi, many news networks have launched state-specific channels targeted at markets like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.