NDTV’s rights issue oversubscribed, raises Rs 396.5 crore to fuel growth

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), a news broadcasting and digital journalism channel, has successfully concluded its rights issue, raising Rs 396.5 crore. The issue received applications for 5.36 crore shares against 4.83 crore shares on offer, representing an oversubscription of 1.11 times.
Following the allotment, NDTV’s equity share capital increased from 6.5 crore shares to 11.3 crore shares. The Promoters’ shareholding increased from 64.7% to 69.0%, while the public shareholding now stands at 30.9%.
The Rights Issue proceeds will be utilised to expand NDTV’s distribution footprint in India and internationally, invest in brand-building, reduce debt, and fund new intellectual properties and general corporate purposes. This infusion of capital will provide NDTV with enhanced financial flexibility to accelerate its digital-first growth strategy.
Commenting on the successful closure, Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, “The oversubscription of our Rights Issue reflects the trust and confidence of our shareholders in NDTV’s vision. With the Promoters also deepening their stake, NDTV is well-positioned to strengthen its platforms, broaden its reach, and continue delivering credible, impactful journalism. This capital will help us expand both within India and globally, while investing in innovation and digital transformation.”
SBI Capital Markets Limited acted as an advisor in connection with the Issue. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to NDTV. Kfin Technologies Limited acted as the registrar to the Issue.