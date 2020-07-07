"Nearly a million people in Media and Entertainment may lose jobs": Sanjay Gupta, Google

"We are going through one of the most uncertain periods in our living history. Through this period, the Media & Entertainment sector has been hit very hard. The studios are just about getting back, cinema halls are still shut and will continue to be so. Most of the people continue to work from home, not everyone is comfortable getting a newspaper delivered to their homes and the advertising revenues, which is the lifeline of this industry, are down anywhere from 50% to 70% over the last few months," said Sanjay Gupta while addressing for the first time as chairman, Media and Entertainment Committee, FICCI.