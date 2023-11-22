Neela Mediatech partners with Reliance Jio Games

It has collaborated with Jio Games to leverage the vast user base of over 500 million to extend its reach, with an anticipated growth of 5x within the coming 6 months. Jio platform users will now have the opportunity to enjoy games centred on the theme of 'TMKOC' and immerse themselves in the roles of characters from the series. This partnership will enable Jio Games to welcome fresh users from the existing audience of 'TMKOC' intellectual property.