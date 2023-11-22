Neela Mediatech partners with Reliance Jio Games

The company aims to roll out around 50 'TMKOC' theme based games on the Jio Games platform.
Neela Mediatech’s gaming platform TMKOC PLAY, built on the leading IP, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has announced a partnership with Jio Games. The platform will host free-to-play games like Bhide scooter race, Popat shortcut race and run Jetha run.
It has collaborated with Jio Games to leverage the vast user base of over 500 million to extend its reach, with an anticipated growth of 5x within the coming 6 months. Jio platform users will now have the opportunity to enjoy games centred on the theme of 'TMKOC' and immerse themselves in the roles of characters from the series. This partnership will enable Jio Games to welcome fresh users from the existing audience of 'TMKOC' intellectual property.
The games and cloud-based adventures are available for both single-player and multiplayer gamers.
Announcing this partnership, Asit Modi, creator, producer and managing director, Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech, said, “TMKOC and Jio are familiar names in households nationwide, and their user base extends even to the remote corners of cities and towns. Therefore, it's a strategic move to capitalize on each other's strengths. This partnership will facilitate an expansion of our user base, providing an exceptional digital entertainment experience.”
Neela Films, the production house recently invested Rs 24 crore into Neela Mediatech, the gaming, animation and e-commerce business as an extension to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah' IP.