Neelmay wins the media mandate for JKMaxx Paints

The agency will do media research, campaign planning and performance marketing to achieve JK Maxx Paints’ marketing objectives.
JKMaxx Paints, a division of JK Cement, has empaneled Neelmay, a media agency that specialises in digital marketing for brands in the building materials space. The account was awarded post a multi-agency pitch.
By joining forces with JKMaxx Paints, Neelmay aims at a strategic deployment of digital marketing strategies which will help generate awareness, drive consideration, generate website traffic and ultimately convert leads into loyal customers.
Indranil Lahiri, brand head, JKMaxx Paints, siad, "We are delighted to join hands with Neelmay as we embark on this exciting new chapter with the launch of our Paints division. Their exceptional digital marketing domain knowledge and proven track record of success makes them the perfect partner to help us create a strong digital footprint.”
Varun Goel, global business director, Neelmay, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with JKMaxx Paints. With our expertise in digital marketing strategies, our team is committed to establish JKMaxx Paints’ brand equity with a digital-first approach and facilitate the division's success in the category."
Neelmay has a stellar reputation for delivering innovative and tailored digital marketing solutions that drive tangible results.
Through this partnership, JKMaxx Paints will benefit from a suite of digital marketing services tailored to the critical requirement of creating awareness and drive consideration of the paints portfolio.