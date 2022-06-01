Neeraj Pandey and Voot Select join forces to showcase India’s win against Australia, with web series ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’

Talking about how ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ came about, Neeraj Pandey shared, "Bandon Mein Tha Dum is an epic tale that outlines ‘Miracles do happen' and it happened in the India-Australia Test series 2020/2021 which culminated in India’s stunning defeat of the world no.1 test side at their hallowed home turf of Gabba where they hadn’t lost a test match for 32 years.The series was won by India in such a manner that it not only captured the imagination of the entire nation but also provided tremendous joy to the cricketing and wider sporting community all over the world at a time when people were still trying to come to terms with the devastation Covid-19 had brought in their lives.The human stories in this cricketing fairy tale elevated the series beyond a cricketing audience and created huge euphoria across all segments of the Indian society.The nation was gripped and it was therefore befitting for us to bring the story to the people of India of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and cricket.