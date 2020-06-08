Neerja director Ram Madhvani launches his own production house

Called Ram Madhvani Films, it will tell various stories through feature films, web shows, and short films.
Ram Madhvani the director is all set to make a mark as he launches his own production house called 'Ram Madhvani Films'.
He shared the vision for his new venture and said, “Ram Madhvani Films has been established with the need of telling various stories through feature films, web shows, and short films. We are looking forward to collaborating with versatile writers, showrunners, directors and producers, especially in the long format area. We intend to bring the best work forward and entertain the audience.”
Madhvani began his journey in the Indian film industry with the hit film Neerja in 2017. He won Best Director” and “Best Film” in the three most important award functions in the country and the National Award for “Best Feature Film (Hindi)”.
He's also had an illustrious advertising career; his commercial for Happydent was awarded the Silver Lion at the Cannes Festival in 2006 and another memorable commercial from him was Airtel's 'Har ek friend zaroori hota hai.'
In the world of feature films, Madvani made an impressive debut with t with the film “Let’s Talk” which premiered at the esteemed Locarno Film Festival.
Other impressive credits include:
Music videos of "Bheja Kum" song from Taare Zameen Par and official theme song for the TV series "Satyamev Jayate”
Director for “Everlasting Light” a documentary that featured Amitabh Bachchan and was showcased at the Lincoln Center in New York
He also helmed a short film - ‘This Bloody Line’ for the publication India Today on the momentous occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the partition of British India.
At present, Ram Madhvani is co-producing and co-directing the Disney+Hotstar Special 'Aarya' through the lockdown while he also continues making commercials.