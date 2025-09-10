Netflix ad inventory to be available on Amazon DSP

Advertisers using Amazon DSP will now enjoy direct access to Netflix’s ad inventory. The offering will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Australia and will come into effect beginning in Q4 2025.

“We’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Netflix, enabling brands to reach their subscribers and extensive library of premium content with Amazon DSP. Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads,” said Paul Kotas, Senior Vice President, Amazon Ads.

"This partnership with Amazon perfectly aligns with our commitment of bringing advertisers even greater flexibility in their buys to achieve their marketing goals. By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix's global engaged audience,” said Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising, Netflix.

The news follows Netflix’s announcement of an in-house advertising-technology platform, with AI-driven mid-roll and pause ads set to launch in 2026.