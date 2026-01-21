Netflix ad revenue crossed $1.5B in 2025

Netflix said its advertising revenue topped $1.5B in 2025, the highest since it started selling ads in late 2022, and 2.5 times higher than in 2024.

The video streamer disclosed this in its earnings report, where it posted Q4 FY25 revenue of $2.42B, up from $1.87B in the same period last year. Annual revenue stood at $45.2B, a 16% year on year increase from 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter stood at $1.11B, a 14% increase from $976.2M in Q4 FY24. Netflix reported more than 325M paid memberships, driven by subscriber growth, higher subscription pricing and increased advertising revenue.

For 2026, Netflix is focused on building its live experiences offering, including events such as the World Baseball Classic in Japan, expanding into additional content categories such as video podcasts, and scaling its cloud first games strategy.

It is also working to close its acquisition of Warner Bros.