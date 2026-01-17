Netflix and Sony Pictures sign first-of-its-kind global Pay-1 streaming deal

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) have entered into a landmark global Pay-1 licensing agreement, marking the first time a Pay-1 deal will offer worldwide streaming rights under a single, multi-year arrangement.

Under the exclusive agreement, SPE’s feature films will stream on Netflix globally following their full theatrical and home entertainment windows. The rollout will begin later this year as individual territory rights become available, with full global availability expected by early 2029.

As part of the deal, Netflix will also license select Sony Pictures Entertainment feature film and television library titles.

Netflix currently holds Pay-1 rights to SPE’s feature films in select territories, including the US, Germany, and parts of Southeast Asia. Titles available under the existing agreement include Uncharted, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, It Ends With Us, Anyone But You, and Venom: The Last Dance.

Commenting on the partnership, Lauren Smith, vice president of licensing and programming strategy at Netflix, said the deal would bring added value to subscribers worldwide by expanding access to Sony’s popular film slate across markets.

Paul Littmann, executive vice president of global distribution at Sony Pictures Television, said the expanded Pay-1 arrangement reinforces the long-standing partnership between the two companies and highlights the continued global demand for Sony’s theatrical releases.

Some of the first titles expected to stream on Netflix under the new deal include The Nightingale, Sony Pictures Animation’s Buds, Nintendo’s live-action The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Sam Mendes’ upcoming quartet of Beatles films.