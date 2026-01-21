Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery amend agreement to all-cash transaction

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery announced they have amended their definitive agreement for Netflix’s pending acquisition of Warner Bros. to an all-cash transaction. The revised agreement simplifies the transaction structure, provides greater certainty of value for WBD stockholders, and accelerates the path to a WBD stockholder vote.

The all-cash transaction continues to be valued at $27.75 per WBD share, unchanged from the prior transaction structure. WBD stockholders will also receive the additional value of shares of Discovery Global following its separation from WBD. The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash on hand, available credit facilities and committed financing.

The revised structure enhances execution certainty, aligns with Netflix’s disciplined capital allocation framework and provides clear benefits, including:

Greater Value Certainty: The all-cash transaction provides enhanced certainty around the value WBD stockholders will receive at closing, eliminating market-based variability.

Faster Path to Stockholder Vote: The revised transaction structure is expected to enable WBD stockholders to vote on the proposed transaction by April 2026. To support this accelerated timeline, WBD has today filed its preliminary proxy statement with the SEC.

“Today’s revised merger agreement brings us even closer to combining two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world and with it even more people enjoying the entertainment they love to watch the most,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. “By coming together with Netflix, we will combine the stories Warner Bros. has told that have captured the world’s attention for more than a century and ensure audiences continue to enjoy them for generations to come."

“The WBD Board continues to support and unanimously recommend our transaction, and we are confident that it will deliver the best outcome for stockholders, consumers, creators and the broader entertainment community,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “Our revised all-cash agreement will enable an expedited timeline to a stockholder vote and provide greater financial certainty at $27.75 per share in cash, plus the value from the planned separation of Discovery Global. Together, Netflix and Warner Bros. will deliver broader choice and greater value to audiences worldwide, enhancing access to world-class television and film both at home and in theaters. The acquisition will also significantly expand U.S. production capacity and investment in original programming, driving job creation and long-term industry growth.”

“Over the last decade, when much of the entertainment industry has contracted, Netflix has grown and invested tremendously in the business of film and television in the U.S. and abroad. This transaction will further fuel that growth and investment,” said Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix. “By amending our agreement today, we are underscoring what we have believed all along: not only does our transaction provide superior stockholder value, it is also fundamentally pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-creator and pro-growth. Our revised all-cash agreement demonstrates our commitment to the transaction with Warner Bros. and provides WBD stockholders with an accelerated process and the financial certainty of cash consideration, while maintaining our commitment to a healthy balance sheet and our solid investment grade ratings. We will continue to work closely with WBD to successfully complete the transaction as we remain focused on our mission to entertain the world and, together, define the next century of storytelling.”

“Our amended agreement with Netflix is a testament to the Board’s unrelenting focus on representing and advancing our stockholders’ interests,” said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors. “By transitioning to all-cash consideration, we can now deliver the incredible value of our combination with Netflix at even greater levels of certainty, while providing our stockholders the opportunity to participate in management’s strategic plans to realize the value of Discovery Global’s iconic brands and global reach. We look forward to continuing to engage with our investors about the compelling benefits of the transaction as we progress toward our stockholder vote on an accelerated timeline.”

As previously announced, WBD will separate Warner Bros. and Discovery Global into two separate publicly traded companies. This separation is expected to be completed in six to nine months, prior to the closing of the proposed Netflix and Warner Bros. transaction.

The amended, all-cash transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Netflix and WBD. Closing remains subject to completion of the Discovery Global separation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, approval of WBD stockholders and other customary closing conditions.