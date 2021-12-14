Netflix announces new prices in India

Additional details for reference:

- The price change will happen on December 14, 2021 and will come into effect from the next billing cycle for members.

- The new members can simply sign up for Netflix and choose the plan they love at www.netflix.com.

- If you’re already a Netflix member on our Mobile, Basic or Standard plan, we will upgrade you to the plan that is one tier higher than your current plan, at the same monthly price that you pay for Netflix today. Next time you’re on Netflix, you’ll receive a notification on your device, where you can choose ‘Confirm Upgrade’ to use the plan or choose any other plan you wish.

- We have reduced our prices from 18-60% across different plans- so that even more audiences in India can enjoy all the great stories on Netflix.