Netflix brings in DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science as measurement partners

Netflix has tied up with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science (IAS) as measurement partners to analyze ad views for its forthcoming ad-supported tier as reported by AdAge.
Netflix picked these companies to ensure ads will run where they’re supposed to and that they conform to industry standards.
DoubleVerify and IAS are both relevant players in the digital advertising space. IAS recently struck a partnership with ad platform Good-Loop to help advertisers measure carbon emissions generated by digital campaigns.
And DoubleVerify announced last month it will provide third-party measurement to Best Buy – bolstering the company’s online advertising. Earlier this year, DoubleVerify conducted research on how often connected TV ad fraud occurs when users power down their device without quitting the CTV app.
Netflix is beefing up its ad measurement arsenal ahead of the ad-supported tier’s launch, which the streamer has targeted for 2023 but some media reports suggested the tier could arrive as early as November.