Netflix, Disney, and Amazon to take action against India's tobacco rules for streaming

The development follows India's new cigarette warning guidelines, which have raised concerns that streaming providers would be required to modify millions of hours of existing web content.
Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Viacom18, which operates the JioCinema app, have contemplated filing a legal challenge to India's new cigarette warning guidelines.
The Health Ministry mandated earlier this week that streaming companies put static health warnings during smoking sequences within three months. The Centre has also requested at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers, including an audio-visual, at the beginning and halfway of each programme.
On Friday, executives from the three global streaming businesses and India's Viacom18 met behind closed doors. According to sources, executives have also considered prospective legal challenges to establish that other ministries - IT and information and broadcasting - have authority over streaming companies.