Netflix gains 2.4 million new subscribers in Q3 2022

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix states, "We also continue to invest heavily in marketing, with a particular focus on innovative ways to drive conversation around our titles, which in turn boosts engagement for Netflix. For example, our campaigns for Stranger Things S4 and The Gray Man drove more than 9.8 billion and 1.2 billion impressions, respectively, across paid marketing, social media platforms and events. And content for Tudum, our global fan event that ran for its second year in September, generated almost 1 billion views - up over 30% from last year."