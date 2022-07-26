Netflix implements external subscription button on iOS app

The button redirects you to its site so you can subscribe to one of its plans with the company paying no App Store fees.
Just after Netflix lost nearly a million subscribers during the three-month period ending June 30, the company has implemented an external subscription button on its IOS app. The button will redirect users to its site so they can subscribe to one of its plans with the company paying no App Store fees.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, the new sign-up screen shows a button that will take you to netflix.com/join. This new button is rolling out for users across the globe. This implementation came just after Apple said in March that ‘reader’ apps — ones that provide digital content like books and videos — can offer an external link to their website for account creation.
But just before you are redirected to the website, the app shows a warning screen that lets you know that you’re not transacting using Apple’s system anymore and all the processes related to that are managed by Netflix.
“Any account or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer Netflix. Your App Store account, stored payment methods, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer,” the warning modal says.
Marking the biggest ever quarterly fall in subscribers, the company lost nearly one million paid subscribers in the second quarter of this year. In the second-quarter earnings report, the company revealed that it lost 9,70,000 subscribers, which is more than the 2,00,000-member decline from the first quarter.
Netflix introduced this button just after it announced its Q2 results where the company revealed it will unveil its ad-supported plan in early 2023. This new plan was a response to Netflix Q1 paid subscribers loss. By implementing this button, Netflix is exploring to counteract a dip in subscribers.