Netflix India and Film Companion spotlight the next generation of filmmakers with ‘TakeTen’

"It's always exciting to meet new filmmakers, because they carry infinite possibilities for all of us connected with films and music, within their dreams. These are the people who may well redefine how films are made, how the business is run and most crucially, 'what works'. I’m really looking forward to watching all their films and excited to see what we discussed has translated into the way they've worked with music", said Vishal Dadlani, who conducted a session on music and how to skillfully incorporate music that fits and adds value in short films.