By afaqs! news bureau
Media

Netflix got Ankur Warikoo teaching RRR’s Bheem investing and Urvashi Rautela confessing her love for RG and not RP

It’s all part of the video streamer’s playback of 2022.

First came Google’s Year in Search which showed us how the world searched this year in what can easily be termed a tearjerker. On the other hand, Netflix India’s playback of 2022 is a straight-up laugh riot.

Made by Entourage Films and CreativeLand Asia, the nearly three-and-a-half-minute-long video regales us with special additions to memorable scenes from TV shows and movies streaming on the platform right now.

From Ankur Warikoo teaching RRR’s Bheem investing to Urvashi Rautela confessing her love for RG and not RP, it’s one of the better year-enders from brands this year.

Google and Spotify held the crown for year-enders with their Year in Search and Wrapped respectively. This year, the likes of Apple, YouTube, and Wynk have launched similar offerings.

While all these brands and everyone watching or reading is eager to welcome the new year, Netflix will be one of the most eager ones. The video streamer had a tough year with a sharp drop in paid subscribers this year (which it sort of recovered) and had to change strategy to announce the launch of an advertising-driven subscription model. 

