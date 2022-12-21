Netflix got Ankur Warikoo teaching RRR’s Bheem investing and Urvashi Rautela confessing her love for RG and not RP

It’s all part of the video streamer’s playback of 2022.
First came Google’s Year in Search which showed us how the world searched this year in what can easily be termed a tearjerker. On the other hand, Netflix India’s playback of 2022 is a straight-up laugh riot.
Made by Entourage Films and CreativeLand Asia, the nearly three-and-a-half-minute-long video regales us with special additions to memorable scenes from TV shows and movies streaming on the platform right now.
From Ankur Warikoo teaching RRR’s Bheem investing to Urvashi Rautela confessing her love for RG and not RP, it’s one of the better year-enders from brands this year.
Google and Spotify held the crown for year-enders with their Year in Search and Wrapped respectively. This year, the likes of Apple, YouTube, and Wynk have launched similar offerings.
While all these brands and everyone watching or reading is eager to welcome the new year, Netflix will be one of the most eager ones. The video streamer had a tough year with a sharp drop in paid subscribers this year (which it sort of recovered) and had to change strategy to announce the launch of an advertising-driven subscription model.
Credits:
Entourage Films X CreativeLand Asia
Director - Sharat Katariya
Executive Producer - Garima Arora
Director of Photography - Manu Anand
Producer - Aditee Baghla
Line Producer - Avinash Dias, Nikhil Mehta
1st Assistant Director - Anoj Nair
2nd Assistant Director - Malvika Yadav, Simran Lamba
Director's Assistant - Shivali Prasad
Assistant Director - Prachi Paryani
1st AC - Devu Narayanan
2nd AC - Akanksha Alok
Gaffer - Aadil
Focus Puller - Srini
Lighting Gaffer - Hamid
Production Designer - Yohaan Khatao
Art Assistant - Yash Dhabalia
VFX Supervisor - Biju Dhanapalan
CG House - Resonance Digital
Post Producer - Niyaz Khan
Assistant Post Producer - Wilson Dsouza
Colourist - Ken Metzker
Grade Studio - Red Chillies Color
Offline Artist - Tathagata Basu
Online Artist - Laxman Hile
Assistant Online Artist - Omkar Bhande
Studio - Picture Post
Editor - Harsh Gupta
Vision Mixer -Dhiraj Parmar
Music Director - Mikey McCleary & Parth Parekh
Sound Engineer - Jeremy Fonseca
Sound Studio - Bay Music House