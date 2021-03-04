Netflix introduces short videos section called 'Fast Laughs'

The feature is being rolled out in select few countries on iOS devices and will make short videos available within the Netflix app itself.
Netflix is launching a new feature called Fast Laughs for mobile devices. Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from the platform's big comedy catalog including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.
An article on Netflix's official site mentions that a user can access the feed through your bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing - when one ends another begins, to keep the laughs coming.
The app appears to be similar to other short video platforms like TikTok and Instagram's reels. It's layout, icon placement, and scrolling options seem to mirror TikTok.
Fast Laughs also allows users to add series, films and stand-up specials to your list, or start viewing them immediately.These clips can also be individually shared on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter - so your friends can get in on the fun too. Fast Laughs is available now for iPhone users in select countries, and will be rolled out on Android soon too.