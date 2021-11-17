Netflix launches new website to reveal viewership data on shows and movies every week 

Ends its quasi self-imposed opaqueness on viewership numbers.
Red Notice, the new action-comedy featuring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Godot, Dwayne Johnson on Netflix, has enjoyed a whopping 148,720,000 hours of viewing from 8 November to 14 November 2021.
How do I know this? That’s because the video streamer has launched a new website to share viewership data on shows and movies. This includes its originals as well as licensed studios.
The website not only lists the top 10 shows and movies in English and non-English globally but lets you see the list on a country-wise basis too.
Netflix will update the lists every Tuesday.