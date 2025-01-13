Netflix to release Ind vs Pak docu-series ahead of Champions Trophy

Netflix is set to premiere a highly anticipated docu-series titled The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan on February 7, 2025. The series will recount many untold stories from the inaugural India-Pakistan ODI match and other iconic clashes. According to reports, the series will also highlight the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan which is regarded as being one of the most memorable clashes between the two nations.

The release of this docu-series comes just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, where India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off on February 23, 2025, in the UAE. This match is expected to draw significant attention, further heightening interest in the series.

"Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix," said Netflix while revealing the poster for the series. The poster includes Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and their famous jerseys.

According to reports, the series will feature interviews with several cricket stars from both countries like Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam Ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

This series is also significant as it doubles down on Netflix's moves into the live sports arena, marking a notable shift in its content strategy. Netflix had recently secured rights to stream two NFL games on Christmas Day and will also broadcast weekly episodes of WWE's Monday Night Raw. This is part of a broader strategy to enhance its live programming offerings and attract new audiences.