Netflix to stream WWE from April 1 in India

Netflix has announced the expansion of its World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) partnership to include India, with streaming set to begin on 1 April 2025. This development builds upon Netflix's existing exclusive rights to WWE content in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In a promotional video targeted specifically at Indian viewers, WWE legend Triple H confirmed that the streaming platform will broadcast all major WWE properties, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events such as Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

The India expansion represents a strategic enhancement of Netflix's already substantial investment in wrestling entertainment, bringing the full WWE experience to one of the world's largest and most passionate wrestling audiences.

Netflix continues global push into live streaming

The WWE India deal comes as Netflix strengthens its commitment to live broadcasting across international markets. The streaming giant has been diversifying its content offerings beyond its traditional on-demand model, securing rights to National Football League (NFL) games and FIFA Women's World Cups.

Netflix's foray into live programming has faced technical challenges along the way. Early live events including "Love Is Blind: Reunion" and "The Netflix Cup" experienced issues such as delayed starts, audio problems, and scheduling confusion.

More notably, the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul boxing match—a high-profile test of Netflix's live streaming capabilities—suffered from shaky streams, pixelated imagery, and choppy audio, prompting viewer complaints.

While Netflix has made technological strides to address these latency issues, its expansion strategy appears to be paying dividends. The company recently reported an extraordinary surge in subscriber growth, adding 18.9 million new accounts during the quarter ended December 31, 2024—substantially outperforming Wall Street's projection of 9.2 million.