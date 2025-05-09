Netflix unveils major interface overhaul, integrates GenAI for content discovery

After more than a decade without significant changes, Netflix has announced a comprehensive redesign of its platform interface, aimed at making content discovery more intuitive and keeping subscribers engaged for longer periods.

The streaming giant revealed on Wednesday that the revamp will progressively roll out to users over the coming weeks and months. Here is what the new changes entail.

New TV experience

Chief product officer Eunice Kim and chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone presented the redesigned TV experience, which Kim described as "still the one you know and love — just better," as per a blogpost from Netflix.

Stone emphasised Netflix's technological strengths, stating, "One of the reasons I joined (and why I stay) is because this company has always had a unique ability to marry incredible tech with incredible entertainment. That's our superpower."

Kim explained the motivation behind the redesign: "When we first started thinking about this project, we wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members' needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix."

Key features of the new interface

The update includes several enhancements designed to improve the viewing experience:

Improved Content Discovery: The redesign puts all information needed to make an informed choice front and centre, with helpful callouts like "Emmy Award Winner" or "#1 in TV Shows."

More Visible Shortcuts: Search and My List features, previously somewhat hidden on the left-hand side, will be moved to the top of the page for better visibility and easier access.

Enhanced Real-time Recommendations: Netflix is making homepage recommendations more responsive to viewers' moods and interests in the moment.

Elevated Design: The new homepage features a clean, modern design that better reflects the elevated experience viewers expect from Netflix.

Mobile improvements

The mobile application will also receive significant upgrades:

AI-Powered Search: Netflix is exploring ways to incorporate Generative AI into the discovery experience, beginning with a search feature on iOS available as a small opt-in beta. This will allow members to search using natural, conversational phrases like "I want something funny and upbeat."

Vertical Discovery Feed: Coming in the next few weeks, a vertical feed filled with clips of Netflix content will make discovery "easy and fun." Users will be able to tap to watch the entire show or film immediately, add it to My List, or share with friends.

Stone concluded the presentation by highlighting how the new TV experience provides the foundation for future innovation: "What's most exciting to me is how our new TV experience gives us the ability to evolve and innovate more easily going forward. That's how we're going to make the Netflix people know even better. And it's how we'll continue to connect them with even more shows, movies and games they'll love."

The phased implementation means that subscribers should expect to see these interface changes appearing gradually as the company monitors user response and makes any necessary adjustments to optimise the viewing experience.