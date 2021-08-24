Netflix's anthem for Season 5 of Money Heist makes a case for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs

The film also includes shots of common people discussing fan theories on a similar white board that was used by The Professor to create his master plan. Fans can also be seen celebrating ‘Dahi Handi’ in the signature red jumpsuits and Dali masks. They pay tribute to Nairobi, Berlin, Moscow and Oslo, reminding us of all the dead characters of the show. The highlight of the promo is when Apte speaks to the heart of every fan by saying she wishes to see Arturo dead in the final season.