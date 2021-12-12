Netflix's latest 'Tudum' - a site to read about shows and movies

The site contains articles, trailers and behind the scenes footage from Netflix's shows and movies.
When binge watching shows, sometimes we have questions. Like how much is 456 million Korean Won in rupees? Where have I seen that actor before? Where can I find a t-shirt like that?
Netflix's latest platform Tudum wants to help answer some of those questions. The name is a reference to the signature sound that's played whenever a Netflix movie or series starts. The platform is currently an extension of Netflix's global site and houses articles, behind the scenes footage, and trailers.
The site is still in its beta testing phase, but this is the first time an OTT streaming platform has created a website fuelled by fans' obssessions. Netflix and its shows get routinely written about, but the foray into written content and web publishing is a new turn for the company to take.