Network18 expands its Connected TV reach, brings 4 News Channels to Samsung TV Plus India

The popularity of Connected TV is growing at a fast pace and the medium is becoming increasingly popular in India. According to reports, CTVs in use will reach 40 million by 2025 from the current 22-25 million. By partnering with Samsung TV Plus, Network18 intends to tap into the potential of CTV and strengthen its presence on the platform with the addition of regional news channels in the near future.

Commenting on the development, Pranav Bakshi, Head - Video Strategy & Partnerships, Network18 said, "The launch of our channels on Samsung TV Plus India establishes our commitment to innovation in this dynamic media landscape. And it’s important for us to be able to reach our audiences on their preferred platforms. With the growth on CTVs, this partnership holds great significance to us. We are starting with India’s leading news & business channels, will soon be launching our regional channels – as we are the largest news network in the country with multiple languages. We look forward to building a strengthened relationship with Samsung TV Plus as we plan to grow our bouquet of channels on the platform.”