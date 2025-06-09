Network18 partners with Nuvama Group

Network18 announced a landmark year-long partnership with Nuvama Group, a leading wealth management company, to amplify brand presence and foster deeper engagement. Starting June 2, 2025, the collaboration aims to boost Nuvama’s brand visibility through multi-platform integration.

The collaboration extends beyond conventional advertising, with contextual co-branded promotions, non-FCT elements and in-program visual integrations on the business news channels of CNBC. These initiatives will be amplified across television, digital, and Connected TV platforms, ensuring 360-degree reach. As a part of the association, Nuvama will also serve as the presenting sponsor of CNBC-TV18’s marquee primetime show, India Business Hour, airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM. This will help reinforce Nuvama’s position as a trusted partner in wealth management.

Nuvama will present a new daily post-market wrap – an expert-led analysis decoding key market movements, economic indicators, and sectoral trends – a first of its kind offering in financial media partnerships.

Smriti Mehra , CEO, business news, Network18, said “We are delighted to welcome Nuvama as a valued partner. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for long-term collaboration, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

Sujay Rachh, chief marketing officer, Nuvama Group added “We are pleased to announce Nuvama’s first-ever partnership with Network18, a strategic move that brings together two trusted brands with a shared commitment to empowering investors. In a world where information is abundant, but clarity is rare, this association is designed to deliver credible, actionable insights. We see strong momentum ahead as this partnership brings together trust, scale and thought leadership.”