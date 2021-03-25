New Original series “Phone Swap India” launches on Snapchat

Snap Inc. today announced the launch of “Phone Swap India,” its first Snap Original series in India premiering Saturday, 27 March. “Phone Swap” is one of the most popular and long-standing Snap Originals, now in its 12th season and reaching over 69 million unique viewers on Snapchat in the U.S. Produced and filmed in the heart of Mumbai by Colosceum Media, this new series was created in partnership with Team Whistle. Each episode follows two people on a blind date, who are unexpectedly forced to trade phones and then afterwards decide if they want to go on a second date. The 12-episode series is in Hinglish and has English and Hindi subtitles, available only on Snapchat’s Discover.