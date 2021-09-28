News websites pushing readers to pay: What’s driving the shift?

Speaking about the role of mobile apps in the subscription model, Jain said that apps becomes a far more important pillar for this business than the ad revenue model. "Subscription is best lead by your most loyal users. Though the app doesn't contribute much to HT's traffic yet, when it comes to subscription, it plays a very important role. Those who have an app are by design a higher-engaged user. It also allows you to engage with the user multiple times in a more personalised manner. Hence your ability to extract your app users and convert them to a subscriber is far higher," he said.