News18 Network launches YouTube channel for Maha Kumbh 2025 coverage

News18 Network has launched a YouTube channel, 'News18 Kumbh', to provide round-the-clock coverage of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This marks the first time a news network in India will offer exclusive coverage of the event.

The YouTube channel launches with the unveiling of the 'News18 Kumbh' logo by Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex religious body of 13 recognised monastic Hindu orders.

As part of the launch, Prateek Trivedi’s show 'Bhaiyaji Kahin' will air a special live episode to showcase the culture and tradition of the Kumbh Mela.

‘News18 Kumbh’ will provide extensive live coverage from multiple ghats and akharas. It provides detailed information on the Shahi Snan, bathing rituals for akharas, key dates, travel advisories, and daily event schedules for devotees and viewers.

As a tribute to the spirit of Maha Kumbh 2025, News18 has also released a specially composed song that captures the essence and magnificence of the event. News18 Network has deployed a dedicated team to ensure seamless coverage of the event. The network has set up operations in Prayagraj to bring viewers timely updates and insights over the two-month-long event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to attract 400 million people, making it the world’s largest public gathering. It will showcase India’s organizational capabilities and cultural heritage, with spiritual leaders, pilgrims, and visitors gathering in Prayagraj. The event will combine traditional practices with modern infrastructure.