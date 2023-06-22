News18 Punjab/Haryana to introduce an AI Anchor

The AI anchor was launched at the recent 'Education Summit: Season 04' event.
News18 Punjab/Haryana has become the first regional channel to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) to its platform. In this era of technological advancements and innovations, News18 Punjab/Haryana has explored cutting edge technology with its AI anchor, ‘AI Kaur’. The AI anchor was launched at the recent 'Education Summit: Season 04' event. This significant milestone for News18 Punjab/Haryana has become the country’s first launch of an AI anchor during a live ground event.
The presence of AI Kaur on the screen left the audience spellbound. AI Kaur not only warmly welcomed the attendees in Punjabi but also posed thought-provoking questions to the panelists in English. Her remarkable presence at the event left an indelible impression on all those present, who lauded News18 for its trailblazing initiative.
Under the theme, ‘Innovate, Educate, Elevate,' the season four of Education Summit provided an exceptional platform for dialogue, discussions, and felicitations. Following the success of previous editions, Season 04 exceeded expectations with its unique addition—an AI anchor. Engaging in insightful conversations with the panelists, AI Kaur explored diverse aspects of leveraging artificial intelligence to transform the education system, resulting in new suggestions and fruitful conclusions.
Esteemed leaders from Punjab's top educational institutions participated in the program. Dr. Ajay Bhatish, Deputy Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, shed light on the ongoing transformations in Punjab's education sector during his keynote address. Distinguished personalities such as Dr. Lalit Avasthi, Director of NIT (UK); Dr. Padma Kumar Nayar, Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala; Dr. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar; Dr. Manbir Singh, Pro-VC of CT University, Ludhiana; V.K. Rattan, Vice-Chancellor of GNA University, Phagwara; Kamal Wadhera, CEO of TCY Online; Kavledeep Kaur, SSP of Chandigarh; Group Captain (Retired) Sangeeta Kathait, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Deepender Singh Huda actively participated in the discussions. The program also recognized and honored individuals and partners who have made commendable contributions to the field of education.
The News18 'Education Summit: Season 04' not only served as a platform to address education-related questions but also bore witness to engaging conversations facilitated by an AI anchor.