News18 Punjab/Haryana to introduce an AI Anchor

Esteemed leaders from Punjab's top educational institutions participated in the program. Dr. Ajay Bhatish, Deputy Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, shed light on the ongoing transformations in Punjab's education sector during his keynote address. Distinguished personalities such as Dr. Lalit Avasthi, Director of NIT (UK); Dr. Padma Kumar Nayar, Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala; Dr. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar; Dr. Manbir Singh, Pro-VC of CT University, Ludhiana; V.K. Rattan, Vice-Chancellor of GNA University, Phagwara; Kamal Wadhera, CEO of TCY Online; Kavledeep Kaur, SSP of Chandigarh; Group Captain (Retired) Sangeeta Kathait, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Deepender Singh Huda actively participated in the discussions. The program also recognized and honored individuals and partners who have made commendable contributions to the field of education.