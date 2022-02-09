“Next trend in OTT will be genre mashup”: MX Player’s Gautam Talwar

“We're going to double up our attempts on Tamil and Marathi content. Also we are creating sequels to most of our shows. This year we will be releasing the sequels to Aashram, Raktanchal and Queen among others. Hopefully the audience that liked these shows will come back to watch the sequels. With this franchise creation is becoming a reality for MX. The shows have been so successful that is why we are creating its sequel. And of course, there are some more big tentpole shows that will make 2022 a lot more interesting,” he shared.