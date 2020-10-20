Nick Emery’s ouster from Mindshare blamed on alleged prank during a video call

Emery co-founded the media agency network in 1997 and became its global CEO in 2012.
Last Thursday (14 September), WPP parted ways with Nick Emery, Mindshare’s global CEO and founder over a breach of the company’s code of conduct. GroupM CEO Christian Juhl was to assume the role of Mindshare Interim CEO until the appointment of a permanent successor.
Christian Juhl said: “At GroupM and our agencies we believe everyone should experience an inclusive and respectful workplace culture. Inappropriate and offensive behaviour is not tolerated in our company, and when we see any employee breach our code of conduct, we take swift action. Mindshare is made up of thousands of dedicated professionals who deliver our promise of making advertising work better for people around the world. We know they share our vision and values and are focused on the future of the business and the needs of their clients.”
A Daily Mail report on 20 October has revealed that he (Emery) “…allegedly filmed himself in the toilet as a 'prank' during a Zoom call” and it was reported to the company owners. After an investigation, he was relieved of his duties.
Cover image courtesy Mindshare's Twitter handle.