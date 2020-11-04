Nickelodeon invests in another local IP; announces spooky series 'Happy & Pinaki - The Bhoot Bandhus'

Produced by Tavrohi Animations, the series will make its debut at 11.30 a.m. on November 9.
Nickelodeon has maintained its No.1 position in the kids' broadcasting space in India for the sixth straight year. After achieving success with home-grown IPs like 'Motu Patlu', 'Pakdam Pakdai', 'Shiva', 'Rudra', among others, Nickelodeon is all set to venture into yet another untapped space.
Viacom18's kids broadcasting arm will introduce the first-ever spooky-comic series, also its 10th indigenous IP - Lego presents 'Happy & Pinaki - The Bhoot Bandhus' on Sonic. Produced by Tavrohi Animations and airing at 11.30 a.m. from November 9, the show is fast-paced, entertaining, spooky, combined with comedy.
Taking the kids into a new world of fun, the show will portray an unusual family of ghosts, who adopt the central character of the show 'Pinaki' and raise him as one of their own. The high-octane comedy combined with some 'bhootbaazi' will take the viewers on a laughter ride with mysterious and hilarious stories. The show will illustrate daily adventurous of 'Pinaki', as the 'bhoot' world meets the real world.
The show is directed by Ankur Chauhan. Poet and author Gulzaar has scripted the lyrics for the title track, and the music is by Simaab Sen.
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network at Viacom18, said, “Kids are at the centre of our universe, and understanding their evolving preferences and catering to their diverse entertainment needs is at the core of all our initiatives. With each passing year, we have identified white spaces and brought alive clutter breaking and pioneering series.”
“They have gone on to be category game changers and favourites amongst all our stakeholders - kids, parents and advertisers, ensuring that we are the most loved No.1 kids' entertainment brand in the country. With the launch of 'Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus', we are set to once again enthrall our young viewers with an immersive and unmatched entertainment experience.”
Anu Sikka, head – content, kids TV network, Viacom18, adds, “With the launch of 'Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus', we are expanding our already popular programming catalogue to keep our young audience entertained. Each character and their traits are so carefully crafted that I’m confident that the 'Bhoot Bandhus' will be thoroughly loved by the kids...”
“Over the years, our adorable 'toons' have formed an unbreakable bond with kids through the stories they tell. We are confident that that our young viewers will embrace the new characters and make them a part of their daily lives.”