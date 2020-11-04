Nickelodeon invests in another local IP; announces spooky series 'Happy & Pinaki - The Bhoot Bandhus'

Taking the kids into a new world of fun, the show will portray an unusual family of ghosts, who adopt the central character of the show 'Pinaki' and raise him as one of their own. The high-octane comedy combined with some 'bhootbaazi' will take the viewers on a laughter ride with mysterious and hilarious stories. The show will illustrate daily adventurous of 'Pinaki', as the 'bhoot' world meets the real world.