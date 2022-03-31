Nielsen enhances Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings in India

Sarah Miller, SVP, product management at Nielsen commented “With this enhancement to our Identity System we are taking another step to assure the continuity of ad measurement amidst the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Because of Nielsen’s unique data assets, we are not only able to adjust and correct licensed third party demographic data using panels, we have also developed sophisticated machine learning algorithms to cluster digital identifiers into people and correct for any possible imbalances from the market’s universe of users. It is this advanced data science methodology fueled by the sheer volume of Nielsen Identities that will empower the digital ad measurement into the future.”