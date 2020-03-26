Nielsen releases data on how Covid-19 impacts Indian consumer behaviour

The difference is stark when it comes to comparing growth numbers from last year to growth numbers in the month of March alone, as a result of the virus. Hand sanitiser sales in India grew a whopping 290 per cent, up from 27 per cent in the first week of March. Nielsen splits consumer behaviour into three broad categories based on the timeline of the virus outbreak in India. In the first category, consumer behaviour in the awareness stage was discussed. This was the stage from the end of Februray towards the first of March. The first confirmed Covid-19 case had been reported in Kerala and discussions on the topic had begun to pop on social media. However, there is a clear gap in consumer awareness of behaviours that can stop the virus (behaviours such as washing hands with soap and water and avoiding social gatherings) and consumer implementation of these behaviours.