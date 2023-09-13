Nissan extends partnership with ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the 8th Consecutive Year in 2023

Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan is pleased to be the Official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of its 8th year partnership, for this tournament Nissan will engage with multiple activities with millions of cricket fans on their deep passion strengthening its bonds, especially in India where cricket is a festival.”