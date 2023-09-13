Nissan extends partnership with ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the 8th Consecutive Year in 2023

As the official partner, Nissan will actively promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing the Nissan car at the stadium.
Nissan announced that it will be partnering with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 8th consecutive year as the Official sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This highly anticipated event will take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023 and will feature the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the official car of the World Cup.
To celebrate its enduring partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and embrace the festive cricket season with great enthusiasm, Nissan Motor India has introduced the all-new Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition.
Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan is pleased to be the Official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of its 8th year partnership, for this tournament Nissan will engage with multiple activities with millions of cricket fans on their deep passion strengthening its bonds, especially in India where cricket is a festival.”
Nissan will be promoting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the Trophy Tour, which will be travelling to multiple cities in India. This innovative initiative will allow cricket enthusiasts to have exclusive access to the world cup trophy and take 360-degree images with it. Nissan will also be introducing and displaying the ICC World Cup Nissan Magnite during the trophy tour. Customers who take selfies with the Magnite and share them will have a chance to win tickets.