Noida's Amaltash Marg named after The Indian Express founder Ramnath Goenka

The decision was made after receiving a letter from the Industrial Development Section-04. The change of name is effective immediately.
The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) governing body has changed the name of Amaltash Marg in Sector 10 to Ramnath Goenka Marg.
The Indian Express office is located on Amaltash Marg. The decision was made after receiving a letter from the Industrial Development Section-04. The change of name is effective immediately.
Commenting on the development, Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express, said, "My father and I are grateful to the UP Government and the NOIDA governing authority for this tribute."
Ramnath Goenka was born in Darbhanga in 1904 and went to Chennai to learn the newspaper business. He founded The Indian Express in 1932 and made it a newspaper that was known for being fearless, credible, and independent, as per its tagline 'Journalism of Courage.'
During the 1975-77 Emergency period, Goenka emerged as a symbol of a free press by opposing the suspension of basic rights. He decided to publish a blank editorial instead of a censored one, which served as a powerful reminder to the then government led by Indira Gandhi that The Indian Express would always stand up for the citizens' right to know, regardless of the consequences.
In 1988, Goenka played a crucial role in opposing the Defamation Bill proposed by the Rajiv Gandhi government to curtail press freedom. The bill was eventually withdrawn. Goenka passed away in 1991.