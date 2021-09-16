Now streaming on Apple Music – fairly compensated DJs and their remixed songs

The move is to compete with Spotify, which currently has more paid subscribers than Apple Music.
In September 2018, Apple announced that it had completed its acquisition of Shazam – a music discovery app. “Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favourite app for music fans everywhere,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music.
“With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music,” added Schusser.
Now, Apple Music has announced that it has created a process to properly identify and compensate all the individual creators involved in making a DJ mix. The company plans to do this with the help of Shazam’s technology.
According to Tech Crunch, Apple Music is working with major and independent labels to devise a fair way to divide streaming royalties among DJs, labels and artistes, who appear in the mixes.
The move is aimed to help Apple Music compete with Spotify, which has more paid subscribers. Apple Music recently acquired Primephonic, a renowned classical music streaming service.
For dance music fans, the ability to stream DJ mixes is groundbreaking. It can help Apple Music compete with Spotify, which leads the industry in paid subscribers. Apple Music has also introduced lossless audio, spatial audio (the latter gives artistes the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences with multidimensional sound and clarity).
(Photo by David Bartus from Pexels)