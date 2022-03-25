OLX Autos partners with Star Sports broadcast of TATA IPL 2022

The partnership will entail OLX Autos leveraging Fall of Wickets and DRS (Decision Review System) feature in IPL 2022.
OLX Autos, India’s leading player in the pre-owned automobile segment, has partnered with Star Sports which is broadcasting TATA IPL 2022. The partnership will entail OLX Autos leveraging Fall of Wickets and DRS (Decision Review System) feature in IPL 2022 across 74 matches to showcase the brand in a contextual manner.
The used-car industry continues to be dominated by traditional offline dealers, and price-discovery and transparency are a major pain point faced by used-car sellers, hence via this association, OLX Autos aims to strengthen its “Best Price” positioning as a reliable and trustworthy platform to sell one’s car.
The brand campaign will run on a concept called “Out & In” where, upon the fall of wickets or upon review from the DRS, OLX Autos will drive its core brand positioning that only OLX AUTOS always provides the best price for a used car.
To strengthen this proposition, OLX Autos plans to leverage a multi-channel approach that includes digital, radio, OTT, and Television, with deployment plans to deliver the maximum reach and impact among potential used-car sellers across the country.
Talking about the partnership, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India, said, “Cricket is still a religion in India, and IPL continues to be an apt platform on the TV from the perspective of viewership, reach and affinity among car owners.
Considering the increase in the number of teams to 10, and matches going up to 74 the latest edition of IPL will become even more interesting and help us build reach and drive brand recall for OLX AUTOS. We believe that the integration with the “Out & In” concept that plays with the colloquial cricketing lingo, will resonate with customers across India.”
OLX Autos media agency Wavemaker is spearheading efforts around media buying and planning for this campaign.
(We got this information in a press release).